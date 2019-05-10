The Cost of Choice: Lax application process, holes in transparency in state scholarship program

On the state’s website, you can search for a public school’s grade and see the letter grade. However, when you look up a voucher school, the first page has no grade. You have to click twice to find the number score but not what letter grade is assigned to the school. And the score for at least one school, Our Lady of Prompt Succor in Westwego, was missing. We located the score in other state documents, showing the school received a 46.7, which is an ‘F’.