LSU commit and Ponchatoula QB T.J. Finley is turning heads with his height and arm

"He's been to LSU a bunch. We've been up there this spring a bunch. He likes Coach (Steve) Ensminger, Joe Brady, the guy they just got from the Saints. They committed to throwing the ball, and in addition to running the ball like they've always done. The offense is conducive to what he can do. I think he's firmly committed to them, and he's given me no indication that he's not," said Tierney.