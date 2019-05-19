Prominent fashion council honors Barbie

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - After 60 plus years of gracing the toy industry with her evolving looks, Barbie continues to make power moves.
The Mattel fashion doll will join Gloria Steinem, Cecile Richards and Michelle Obama in being honored by the Council of Fashion Designers of America, according to the Associated Press.
The idea for honoring Barbie with the Board of Director’s Tribute award came from her inspirations and influences on style in America and across the world, the council says. This also goes along with the doll’s 60th anniversary, which she acknowledged in an Instagram post on Monday (May 6).
“From shimmery silks and satins to tailored tulle, Barbie has always made a statement that shines. Here’s a look back at some of her favorite gowns from the past six decades.”
On Thursday (May 16) the council’s President and CEO, Steven Kolb said Barbie “has had such wide influence on American fashion and culture.”
Kolb, also congratulated the doll on her award with an Instagram post.
Barbie will be honored at their 2019 Council of Fashion Designers of America Fashion Awards on June 3rd in New York.
The CFDA is a not-for-profit trade association that consists of hundreds of America’s most prominent womenswear, menswear, jewelry and accessory designers.
