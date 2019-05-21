Danish tourist killed in New Orleans East during bike tour across the U.S.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Poul Hansen was on a bike tour across America when he made a pit stop in New Orleans that took a deadly turn.
According Mads Pramming, an attorney and spokesperson for the family, Hansen’s body was discovered Saturday morning (May 18) in a New Orleans East neighborhood, blocks from the hotel where he was staying.
“What we know is just that he was found shot dead in the morning this Saturday,” Pramming said.
New Orleans Police said investigators found a man shot in the head in the 4200 block of America Street and the coroner’s office later identified him as Hansen, who was 44 years old.
“The family and his travel companions were alarmed when he didn’t come home, or back to the hotel,” Pramming said.
Pramming said it took until Tuesday for investigators to identify Hansen.
“I think he was robbed, so he didn’t have any identifications. So I guess they thought, so they couldn’t identify him,” Pramming said.
He said Hansen was part of a bike tour that included 20 other people from Denmark.
"They had like an itinerary to go from coast to coast," Pramming said.
Hansen is survived by his wife and two kids.
“He’s a Danish war veteran,” Pramming said. “And fought in Iraq, and in Afghanistan, and then he came home, retired and went on this bike trip.”
Resident in the area said they worry about the crime in their neighborhood and hope to see more police patrols.
Pramming said the family’s next steps are figuring out how to get Hansen’s body back home to Denmark.
