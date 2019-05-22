Family, friends gather to celebrate life of Bourbon St. waitress killed by ex-boyfriend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - In a crowd of visitors paying their respects for Shay de St. Germain, it’s hard to find anyone dressed in black.
“Shay would not want us mourning. She would not want us in black. I don’t think I’ve ever seen her in black,” said Kelly Labauve, de St. Germain’s cousin.
Kelly Labauve says her family wanted everyone to wear their brightest color, in her honor.
“Shay was born in the wrong decade,” Labauve said. “She was just the easy going flower child and we always called her that. She loved life to the fullest.”
The 33-year-old was killed last week outside the Clover Grill in the French Quarter, where she worked.
Court documents show that the man charged with murder, Alexander Kirby, came to the Clover Grill with a gun approaching de St. Germain and another victim. Documents go on to show that Kirby and another victim got into an argument, that’s when the documents say de St. Germain tried to intervene and the fatal shot was fired.
Kirby is charged with second degree murder.
Clover Grill is typically opened 24-hours but has been closed since the shooting.
“I didn’t know what happened at first,” said Michael Musa. ”As the General manager and director of operations of the company I just have to go into action mode and make sure everyone is safe, taken care of, we’re following procedures and just working with the police in general.”
Musa says the restaurant will reopen tomorrow for those who are ready.
“For a lot of them it’s easier for them, after speaking to them, to get back to work be productive and keep things off their minds,” said Musa.
He says de St. Germain was a server who was very personable and knew her customers by name.
“When I would walk in there and I would see her interacting with people. She made a real habit to get to know everybody,” Musa said.
Labauve says working in the French Quarter, meeting new people every, is exactly what her cousin wanted to do.
“She was that loving person she never met a stranger. She loved everyone,” said Labauve. “She did not judge people.”
