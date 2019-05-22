Fest organizer says Bayou Boogaloo could leave Bayou St. John venue

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Bayou Boogaloo organizers consider moving the festival from the banks of Bayou St. John, according to NOLA.com-The Times-Picayune.
Founder Jared Zeller said the city raised the fee to use the public space from $5,000 last year, to $35,000 this year.
The festival, which took place last weekend, charged admission for the first time.
Zeller said the festival could move to Deutsches Haus, a spot along the lakefront or another festival site in the city like Armstrong Park, Lafayette Square or Woldenberg Park.
He said taking the event to Jefferson Parish is also an option.
“We will explore all options going forward to ensure the financial health of our event and organization," he said.
