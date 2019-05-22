The Heat Is On And Here To Stay

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The heat is building, and more is on the way as we approach the unofficial start of summer, Memorial day Weekend. The rest of the week will be sunny and seasonably hot. Temperatures will flirt with 90 into Friday but a good Gulf breeze will help temper things a bit.
Less breeze and a strong hot area of high pressure will move right over Southeast Louisiana by Sunday and Memorial Day. Temperatures will reach into the lower and even middle 90s. The heat index will be around 100.
No rain is forecast for at least the next 7 days.
