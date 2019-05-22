LSU focusing on Easton center Sedrick Van Pran to fill offensive line need in 2020

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - 6′4″, 300 pounds, Easton’s Sedrick Van Pran is a mountain of a man.
“I was born ten pounds at birth. I’ve always been the big child. Honestly I’ve never been smaller than anyone. Outside people that were older than me. So I’ve always been that big guy, naturally blessed by God with size,” said Easton’s Sedrick Van Pran.
In three seasons with the Eagles, the center hasn’t missed a start. The 4-star recruit is the rock of the offense, having full authority to change play calls after reading the defense.
“Since I’ve been coaching, I’ve never seen one like him. He’s one of a kind. I know coaches says that all the time, but I wish I had 60 or 70 kids just like him. He’s the perfect kid on the field, off the field in the classroom, in the community. The kid does it all,” said Easton head coach Jerry Phillips.
LSU’s 2020 recruiting class is one of the best in the country. It has top-notch cornerbacks and wide receivers, but it doesn’t have an offensive lineman.
“They’ve told me as of right now, I’m the only kid in the state that they offered. All they’ve been telling me is I’m the primary guy. They want to make sure, I know, that I’m the focal point of the group. They want to get me, and they need me is what they said,” said Van Pran.
Also helping the Tigers chances of getting Van Pran to Baton Rouge, his relationship with Ed Orgeron.
“One of the best things about Coach O is he’s a very upfront guy, a very honest guy. Also, his energy is always good. Just him telling me about the connections I can make outside of football. Just possibly with a career," said Van Pran.
For now, Van Pran’s full focus is getting the Eagles a title in 2019.
“The thing that everyone was preaching was to get to the Dome. We got to the Dome, we lost. So now the goal is to win. No more talking about the Dome. No more talking about beating Karr. The goal is to be Easton. As long as we are Easton, we will win,” said Van Pran.
