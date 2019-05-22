Man accused of killing 17-year-old Tyneisha Muse appears in court

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A 20-year-old man accused in a double shooting that left Tyneisha Muse dead in March made his first appearance in court Tuesday afternoon (May 21).
Joshua Augillard was booked into the Orleans Justice Center jail earlier the same day, on one count of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder, court records show. His arrest came days after another suspect -- 17-year-old Corey Harris -- was also booked in connection with the fatal shooting of the 17-year-old girl.
According to witnesses, on March 29, a group of men pulled up in a dark colored SUV to the corner of North Prieur and Congress Streets and started shooting, striking Muse and her boyfriend.
“They just started shooting at them,” a witness said. “They shot that girl about nine times.”
Police said Muse was brought to the hospital, but did not survive her injuries. Her boyfriend was struck in the back.
“She was laying in the middle of the street, right here. And the little boy was shot on the side of the house,” the witness said. “It was really bad, I ain’t never seen nothing like that.”
According to court documents, Harris confessed to the shooting and identified Augillard and Reginald Blanton as his accomplices. Harris said the three sought out Muses’ boyfriend because he made threats against Harris on social media.
As of Tuesday, Harris remained in custody on a $660,000 bond.
During Augillard’s hearing, Orleans Magistrate Judge Harry Cantrell set his bond for $815,000 and assigned a public defender to his case. Also during the hearing, Augillard’s extensive criminal history was revealed.
At 16 years old, police say Augillard and three others robbed Richard Angelico, a longtime investigative reporter, at gunpoint in 2016.
“I kept waiting for the gun to go, ‘boom.' I was gambling at these kids, that they wouldn’t have enough courage to pull the trigger,” Angelico recalled. “Fortunately, they didn’t pull the trigger and I understand the wise thing to do would have been to shake and tremble ans say, ‘here’s my keys, take my truck sir,' but that wasn’t going to happen.”
Angelico told FOX 8 one of the robbers forcibly grabbed the keys from his hand and they took off in his vehicle. Augillard was eventually charged as an adult in the 2015 case, which still remains open.
Since then, court records show while he’s been out on bond, officers arrested Augillard numerous times in Orleans and Jefferson parishes. Additionally, he has warrants out for his arrest in St. Tammany and Jefferson parishes, plus court records show he has failed to appear in court 11 times.
