Man shot and killed in Central City

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The NOPD is investigating a shooting that left a 31-year-old man dead.
It happened around 11:15 p.m., in the 2100 block of Willow Street.
Police say the victim was discovered outside and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital where he died.
Investigators are currently in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify the person(s) responsible in this incident, as well as motive. No further information is available at this time.
