Mississippi spent $1.5M on Weight Watchers for teachers

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Mississippi lawmakers were giving Weight Watchers $1.5 million for a program that never appeared in any education funding bills or state contracts, just one example of how state legislators have been funneling education funding to favored vendors.
The Clarion Ledger reports that since 2016, lawmakers have mandated that the Mississippi Department of Education spend up to $45 million on specific programs.
Of that, nearly $10 million was earmarked not just for programs but for 13 select vendors.
