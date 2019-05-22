Numerous vehicle break-ins, burglaries reported at N.O. East school

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - As Dolores T. Aaron Academy was preparing for afternoon dismissal Tuesday (May 21), some teachers spent their afternoon talking to police and picking up glass in the parking lot after discovering their windows had been smashed and their vehicles broken into.
About 10 cars had been hit. One teacher said he only has to worry about replacing his window, but other teachers discovered their belongings had also been stolen.
“That’s the part that’s hard to get over," He said. “How do you get over the emotional impact of feeling violated, especially at work?”
Troy White is the dean of the school and said while the campus is gated, the gates were open as they were preparing for afternoon dismissal. This is about the same time security cameras captured footage of a truck driving onto campus.
“We want our neighborhood to be safe. We do everything for our neighborhood to be safe, this community that we have our kids in to be safe,” White said.
Police haven’t said if the truck is connected to the break-ins. But White said given staff member accounts, there’s little doubt in his mind that those in the truck were responsible.
“It’s scary, it’s devastating and it’s hard to find the words to tell people everything’s going to be OK, because this is not a quick fix,” White said.
White said students were in school at the time, although not the entire student body. He said no school resource officer is on staff, but said given the brazen crime in broad daylight, right outside their doors, it’s a conversation they plan to have.
“This is important, this is big for us, anything could have happened. We need a bigger police presence in New Orleans east we need a bigger presence around our schools,” White said.
Teachers at the school said they come to work every day hoping to make the world a better place, but now some worry about their safety on school grounds.
When asked what changes could be made to bring back their sense of security, one teacher was at a loss.
“I can’t think of anything, that’s the most fearful piece is I have no idea.”
NOPD has not yet released anything about the incident or potential suspects. White said they do plan to have conversations with the student body and other school members and families regarding the incident.
