The Smith siblings continue to reign over Louisiana tennis

“That balance between school and sport, it’s one of the hardest things,” says Zachary. “It’s what burns out a lot of people because you have to willing to give up a lot. You can go straight from school and have a terrible day, and you can’t let that affect your game. You could be driving straight from school for 15 minutes and go to tennis to train for three hours. You’ve got to be willing to sacrifice. If you can do that, that’s what separates the best from average.”