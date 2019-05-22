Smoothie King Center to serve as evacuation hub

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - With hurricane season approaching, New Orleans emergency response leaders ran through their evacuation plan Wednesday, with the Smoothie King Center being the new center for that plan.
Mayor Cantrell said using the Smoothie King Center would allow first responders to move people more quickly, and it's close to the Union Passenger Terminal, the former evacuation site.
She said the change is to accommodate the growing population.
New Orleans Department of Homeland Security Director Collin Arnold said using the Smoothie King would allow them to move nearly four times the amount of people at once than at the previous facility.
Arnold said they practiced air evacuation as part of the City-Assisted Evacuation Plan ahead of a major hurricane.
He said they will be using bus and air travel to evacuate about 35,000 to 40,000 residents who don’t have the means to evacuate themselves.
“One of the things that we were focused on heavily, are our residents who are living with a disability. So this gives greater accommodation to those with special needs,” Cantrell said.
As a last resort for those who need assistance evacuating, there are 17 evacuspots throughout the city marked by steel statues resembling a person hailing a bus.
During a hurricane, RTA will bring residents to the Smoothie King Center from the evacuspots.
People can call 311 to register for special needs, and the city will be able to pick up residents from their homes.
