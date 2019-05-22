State Police arrest two men after brief chase in stolen vehicle

According to State Police, troopers attempted to stop a stolen 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage just after 11 p.m. Tuesday near Canal Street and North Peters Street but the driver, identified as 22-year-old Dorian Charles, fled. After a brief pursuit, Charles crashed the vehicle on North Claiborne Avenue just north of Canal St. Charles and his passenger, 22-year-old Terrance Johnson, got out of the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot.