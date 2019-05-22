State Police arrest two men after brief chase in stolen vehicle

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Louisiana State Police arrested two men after a brief vehicle chase in New Orleans early Wednesday.
According to State Police, troopers attempted to stop a stolen 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage just after 11 p.m. Tuesday near Canal Street and North Peters Street but the driver, identified as 22-year-old Dorian Charles, fled. After a brief pursuit, Charles crashed the vehicle on North Claiborne Avenue just north of Canal St. Charles and his passenger, 22-year-old Terrance Johnson, got out of the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot.
State Police say Johnson exited the vehicle brandishing a firearm. A state trooper then fired his duty weapon but no one was struck or injured.
Charles and Johnson were arrested and booked into the Orleans Parish Criminal Justice Center.
State troopers recovered two firearms from Charles and Johnson.
Charles has been charged with resisting an officer, aggravated flight from an officer and illegal possession of stolen things.
Johnson was charged with resisting a police officer with force or violence, aggravated assault upon a peace officer and illegal possession of stolen things.
The incident remains under investigation.
