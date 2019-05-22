Water main break outside S&WB plant closes Claiborne Avenue

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A water main break is causing traffic and street problems right in front of the Sewerage and Water Board on Claiborne Ave.
People can expect to see crews are working on that break on Wednesday. It appears the break might be causing the road to buckle in some places.
The water main break is also causing a traffic mess. The city says East Claiborne Ave. is closed from mistletoe to Leonidas St. and west bound is down to one lane.
According to the city’s NOLA ready Twitter feet, the S&WB is working on repairs and there has been no loss in water pressure. But some business owners are concerned and confused.
“But the major part of the concern is that we have small children,” said Brenda Lackings, a daycare owner. “If it’s going to affect our water pressure … we would have to send children home.”
According to Richard Rainey of the S&WB, The water main that broke today is a part of the water tower project, but he says the water tower is in service and operations are not impacted by this break.
