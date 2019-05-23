Camille survivor almost 50 years later

Armstrong said, “I was down here about a week after Camille had passed helping to get cattle out the marsh and try to get it back out on safe land and I was out here by the dock and on one of the boats and a pilot come in. He walked up to me and said congratulations. I said for what? He said you got a little boy. I said come on. That was Jimmy. That’s exactly how I found out. That’s true. My wife just shakes her head when she hears that.”