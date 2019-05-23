FOX 8 maintains #1 spot in ratings

FOX 8 News at 4 p.m. continued the winning streak with a 5.8 HH rating Monday-Friday. After more than two years of solid growth, FOX 8 News at 5 p.m. continues to be number 1 during the very competitive 5 to 6 p.m. time slot. FOX 8 garnered a 7.7 HH rating Monday-Friday. The two solid hours of high viewership also propelled Jeopardy! to an incredible 10.1 HH rating to win the 6:00 p.m. time slot and Wheel of Fortune (8.7 HH rating) maintained the number 1 position at 6:30 p.m., giving FOX 8 an additional three straight hours of ratings dominance.