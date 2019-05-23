John Ehret High School placed on lockdown after several fights on campus

MARRERO, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to John Ehret High School in Marrero Tuesday (May 23) after reports of several fights on campus.
Officers were called to the school in the 4300 blk. of Patriot Street around 10 a.m. The campus was put on lockdown.
Twelve John Ehret High School students were arrested on Thursday for fighting and another for having a gun on campus.
On the last day of school, instead of getting ready for Summer break parents were frantically waiting to reunite with their kids after a lockdown at the school.
“I was nervous. My daughter texting me saying how scared she was on the campus with a gun,” says parent Trishawn Foster.
Foster says during the lockdown, her daughter texted her worried.
“She texted me, told me, ‘we can’t get in. We can’t get out,’” says Foster.
Within a matter of minutes foster was outside of the school waiting to get information.
“Anybody child would have gotten hurt. It’s not just about mine. It’s about all these people’s kids that are out here. It’s about their children.”
Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto says there were several fights across the school campus around lunchtime.
“It’s not necessarily uncommon on the last day of school,” says Lopinto. “Sometimes those things get out of hand and today was one of them.”
Deputies arrested 12 students accused of being involved in those fights.
Students says those fights were hard to stomach.
“A lot of blood. My teacher had blood on him when he walked into class,” says one student.
Along with the fights, Lopinto says deputies arrested another student for having a gun on campus.
“We transport them to our JAC, our juvenile assessment center, I mean depends on what their record is. Obviously, those charges will be submitted to the District Attorney’s Office. We are working with the school system,” says Lopinto.
“Our responsibility is the safety of students and staff and we follow all school board discipline policies for any students that were involved,” says Ted Besley, spokesperson for Jefferson Parish Schools.
Parents and students are asking for more security next school year.
“We should have metal detectors because they started it like a day and they stopped. That like lowers the safety,” says one student.
“It makes me feel like they are not safe at school,” says parent Gregory Jackson. “They need more protection at school.”
JPSO says the student with the gun will likely stay in custody through the night.
A spokesperson for JPSO says some of the 12 students believed to be involved in the fights could be released to their parents or guardian tonight depending on if they have a criminal history.
