Man missing in Mississippi River near Convent

CONVENT, La. (WVUE) - The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a person in the Mississippi River in St. James Parish.
Officials received a report at 8:22 p.m. on Wednesday of a missing man from the towing vessel St. Genevieve who was last seen on the vessel between mile marker 161 and 162 on the Mississippi River, which is near Convent.
The missing man was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.
A helicopter and response boat crew were searching for the missing man, the Coast Guard said.
