Man suspected of killing ex-girlfriend on Bourbon St. expected in court

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A hearing is scheduled to take place Thursday (May 23) in the case of a man accused of shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend at a Bourbon St. restaurant.
Alex Kirby is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Shay De St. Germain. Prosecutors allege he came to the Clover Grill, where she worked, with a gun.
After he had an argument with her current boyfriend, De St. Germain was shot. Kirby missed two court appearances last week because he was on suicide watch.
Related:
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.