Man suspected of killing ex-girlfriend on Bourbon St. expected in court

Man suspected of killing ex-girlfriend on Bourbon St. expected in court
Alexander Kirby was arrested for allegedly shooting his ex-girlfriend in the face in the French Quarter. (Source: NOPD)
By FOX8Live.com Staff | May 23, 2019 at 7:42 AM CDT - Updated May 23 at 7:42 AM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A hearing is scheduled to take place Thursday (May 23) in the case of a man accused of shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend at a Bourbon St. restaurant.

Alex Kirby is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Shay De St. Germain. Prosecutors allege he came to the Clover Grill, where she worked, with a gun.

After he had an argument with her current boyfriend, De St. Germain was shot. Kirby missed two court appearances last week because he was on suicide watch.

Related:

Woman shot at Bourbon St. restaurant dies, arrest made

Warrant: Ex-boyfriend ‘menacingly’ approached couple before fatal Bourbon St. shooting

Family, friends gather to celebrate life of Bourbon St. waitress killed at job

Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.