New commitment could mean, new jobs at Michoud

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A new commitment has brought new excitement and new jobs to the Michoud assembly plant in the east. Vice president Mike Pence says the first woman should walk on the moon by the year 2024 and New Orleans will build the rocket that will bring her there.
They belong to one of the most exclusive fraternities on earth, the 12 men who walked on the moon.
But soon there will be a female in their ranks.
“Let me be clear, the first woman, and the first man on the moon, will be American astronauts launched from American soil,” said Pence.
SLS rockets that will power flight to the moon, and then to Mars are now being built at Michoud in New Orleans east under a program called 'Artemis', named for the Greek goddess of the hunt. And last month, the vice president said the first woman, would walk on the moon by 2024.
“It is the stated policy of this administration to return american astronauts to the moon in the next five years,” said Pence.
That's given the 1200 workers building 80% of the SLS rockets, and Orion capsules, that will power future missions, a new sense of purpose.
“That speech motivated us all, as to how we can get off the pad stronger and faster,” said Lionel Dutreix, the chief operating officer for NASA Michoud.
Barrel sections for the second SLS rocket to be built by Michoud workers are now taking shape.
Dutreix says 3200 people work at Michoud, 1200 directly build rockets, and more jobs could be on the way, as the Artemis program expands.
Dutreix came on board at Michoud during the space shuttle program and he sees some of the same excitement he felt back then in the young workers now coming on board to help build rockets to Mars.
"The younger ones bring the tools and technology, and the older ones bring the philosophy and we married those things," said Dutreix.
It's a plant that's been vital to the national interest since Andrew Higgins built planes here, during World War II.
Now the mission is far different. an uncrewed lunar launch is set for next year. In 2022, the plan is to have a crew orbit the moon, with a landing, that could include the first female astronaut to set foot on the moon, set for two years after that, under a program that promises to eventually put humans on Mars.
The Orion space capsule is now at Kennedy Space Center, being rigged up for the first flight next year. The ultimate goal is to build about three rockets at Michoud every two years, as the Artemis program gears up.
