Nick Easton is ready for one of the Saints biggest positional battles

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - When Nick Easton signed with the Saints, it was assumed that he would be the heir apparent to Max Unger.
But then the Saints drafted Erik McCoy, and now Easton will be in one of the biggest positional battles of training camp. He says he is ready for the challenge .
“I’ve been here before you know. We’re all teammates, we all love each other. We’re just going to go out and play the best that we can, and it will sort itself out from there,” Nick Easton. “It’s nothing new, you kind of expect it. Everybody, offensive line is a premium position. There’s not that many great players out there. The more you get, the better I think it will help our team.”
Easton spent the Thursday with the first team but not at center. With Larry Warford out he was at right guard. McCoy was the second team center.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.