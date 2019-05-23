NOPD investigating Seventh Ward shooting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a Seventh Ward shooting Thursday afternoon.
Police say the shooting happened just before 5:30 a.m.
According to investigators, an adult male arrived at a local hospital by private conveyance suffering from a gunshot wound.
It was later determined that the shooting occurred in the 1900 block of North Rocheblave Street.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
