Roper complete game helps Tulane beat UCF

After getting some big swings from Hudson Haskin and Sal Gozzo, who combined to bring in all five of Tulane’s (32-24) runs on the night, Roper (7-3) stifled and dominated the Knights (34-21) as he finished the game striking out nine and allowing both runs on eight hits with a single walk. UCF stranded 10 runners on base over the course of the night, earning just five hits with runners on base against the second team all-conference pitcher.