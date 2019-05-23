S&WB: Work progressing on road after water main break

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Crews are making progress with repairs along S. Claiborne Ave. after a water main broke at the Sewerage and Water Board’s Carrollton Water Plant.
Eastbound traffic on Claiborne is restricted to one lane between Hollygrove and Monroe streets while the pavement is restored, officials from the S&WB said Thursday.
It could take several days to complete.
The break occurred shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday in a water main pipe installed as part of a federally financed program. The S&WB and its contractor that installed the main are investigating the cause of the break.
After closing valves and isolating the broken section of pipe, operations at the plant returned to normal.
