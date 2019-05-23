Traffic cameras will stop issuing tickets for school zones in Summer

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - School zone traffic cameras across New Orleans will stop issuing tickets Friday (May 24) afternoon.
Mayor LaToya Cantrell said the break comes as students start summer vacation. The city said they will be turned back on in august but has not set an exact date. Cantrell warned law enforcement officers will be able to access video from the cameras if needed.
Regular traffic cameras in school zones, which monitor normal speeds when school is out, will remain at work.
School zone traffic camera tickets surged after the city, with no public notice, lowered the threshold that triggers the camera.
City data showed citations went up 79 percent between January and February this year.
School zone cameras took photos of drivers who went four miles per hour above the 20 mile per hour speed limit.
The threshold was six miles per hour.
According to Nola.com, the City issued a total of 51,000 school zone speeding citations in February alone.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.