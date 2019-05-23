Woman arrested in Jefferson Parish for fatal shooting of Danish tourist

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans police have arrested a woman on a charge of second-degree murder connected to the death of a Danish tourist.
The NOPD was called to an aggravated shooting in the 4200 blk. of America St. in eastern New Orleans. Officers discovered an adult male victim lying in the street with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.
The victim, Poul Hansen, was pronounced dead at the scene. Hansen was on a bike tour across America when he stopped in New Orleans.
The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office identified the victim in this incident as Hansen.
According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies arrested Myles Wednesday on drug-related charges.
However, after they had Myles in custody deputies found out she was wanted in Orleans Parish.
NOPD detectives identified Brandy Myles, 36, as a suspect and obtained a warrant for her arrest on a charge of second-degree murder.
Myles, who is currently in custody in Jefferson Parish on charges in that jurisdiction, has been re-booked in connection with the NOPD investigation.
A spokesperson for Hansen’s family said they’re glad to hear about the arrest
"I just spoke with the family, and they're of course relieved that an arrest has been made. They were worried since it took three days for police to identify him," Spokesperson Mads Pramming said.
Myles has a criminal history in both Orleans and Jefferson Parish.
She's been arrested numerous times in New Orleans dating back to 2008 and was convicted on charges of aggravated battery, prostitution and drugs.
She was also previously arrested twice and convicted in Jefferson Parish for drug-related charges.
Meantime, Hansen's family said they still have a lot of unanswered questions.
"They're very eager to find out, the family, more facts about what happened, why did it happen?" Pramming asked.
Pramming said Hansen is a war veteran, and his family is now trying to make sense of his death.
“He’s been fighting in a lot of wars and potentially could have been shot many many times at his job, and then he retired, lived a pretty quiet life, and goes to the U.S. as a tourist and ends up being shot over there. Completely meaningless,” Pramming said.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Unit Detective Eric Illarmo at 504-658-5300, or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.
