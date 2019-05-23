Zion Williamson and Ja Morant “thrilled and excited” to possibly join the Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - There was national media backlash after the Pelicans landed the No. 1 pick in the NBA Lottery. Prognosticators suggested Zion Williamson go back to Duke for his sophomore season, and avoid going to New Orleans.
Well, the Pelicans organization says that’s not going to happen. Zion and Murray State’s Ja Morant are very interested in being a Pelican.
“We’ve sat with multiple players that we’re looking at for that first pick. In fact, in the case of Zion Williamson sat with he and his family. Alvin Gentry and I sat with he and his parents the night of the lottery. The NBA had set it up to where if you won the lottery you met with Zion at a particular time, and we were able to do that,” said David Griffin.
"Alvin and I did that together and Alvin and I were also together in interviewing Ja Morant in Chicago as well. I think because we’ve sat with those kids who are both incredible human beings and all about all of the right things, we know unequivocally that either one of them would be thrilled to join us in New Orleans and they’re both very much excited about the concept.”
