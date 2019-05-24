After Further Review: Five takes from Saints OTA #3

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Take One: Jared Cook looks like a difference maker
Jared Cook just has a presence about him. It wasn’t that he made a bunch of spectacular plays Thursday, it’s more of a feel you get when you see him play, that he and the Saints should be a good match. They have a need for a number two receiver and an athletic tight end. With Cook, they may fill both. In fact, it would be a disappointment if Cook does not become 60-catch tight end.
Take Two: Cameron Meredith not healthy
Yes, it’s only May and there’s still plenty of time to recover, but to see Meredith working with the trainers instead of practicing was disappointing. Health issues have haunted Meredith for the last two seasons. He took a pay cut in the offseason and really needs to get healthy to make the roster.
Take Three: Top Plays
- Alize Mack made a sliding catch on an underthrown seam route from Teddy Bridgewater. Mack made a nice adjustment to get low to make the grab.
- Taysom Hill connected on a nine route to Emmanuel Butler for a big gain.
- Later, Hill hit Dan Arnold on an over route for a twenty-yard gain.
- Undrafted rookie David Simmons got the only interception of practice when he picked off J.T. Barrett during seven-on-sevens.
- Cyril Grayson flashed elite speed on a nine route down the sideline. Bridgewater easily connected with him for a huge gain. On the play, the defensive back had absolutely no chance as Grayson just blew right by him.
Take Four: Roll Call
Cam Jordan and Larry Warford were two of the biggest names not in attendance at Thursday’s practice. The first team offensive line was: Cameron Tom at center, Nick Easton at right guard, Andrus Peat at left guard, Ryan Ramczyk at right tackle and Terron Armstead at left tackle.
Take Five: Other Observations
- There was a very matter-of-fact vibe to practice Thursday. There wasn’t a whole lot of rah-rah chatter nor were there any lulls in energy. The team had an even-keeled, business like approach.
- Tom is someone the team clearly respects enough to battle for the center position. The team had him, not Erik McCoy, with the first team Thursday. That makes sense when you consider how short of a time McCoy has been in New Orleans. Tom, on the other hand, has been in the system for two years. Ultimately though, I believe, the job will come down to McCoy and Easton.
- Bridgewater looked mostly comfortable in the system. Remember, this is his first offseason in New Orleans. He spent last preseason with the Jets. His best throw came on a dig to Tre’Quan Smith during the final team period.
- Drew Brees slightly overthrow Cook during a team period. But Cook went high to nearly make the impressive grab.
