Crews add decks on Causeway Bridge ahead of safety bay installation

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Crews are laying decks on the Causeway Bridge Friday (May 24), in preparation for the upcoming installation of 12 new shoulder bays.
According to the Causeway Commissioner, about a dozen cars break down on the bridge every day, often causing delays and potentially putting motorists in danger. The bays, he said, will help keep drivers safe.
It’s one of two safety projects engineers are working on to improve bridge safety, totaling $100 million -- $60 million is dedicated to expanding the shoulder and the other $40 million will be used to install taller guardrails on the southbound bridge.
Funding for the project came from increased toll prices.
For three weeks in July, night crews will close off the right lane to remove the guard railing and open the bays, the first of which should be completed by mid-June.
