Former Causeway Police officer convicted of malfeasance and gun theft

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A former Causeway Police officer was convicted of malfeasance and firearm theft by a St. Tammany Parish jury Thursday.
The St. Tammany Parish District Attorney says 46-year-old William “Billy” Jones Jr., who was a 25-year veteran and sergeant with the Causeway Police Department, was found guilty of one count of malfeasance in office and two counts of theft of a firearm.
Jones was accused of stealing $6300 in cash, cocaine and two guns from the evidence room he was supervising in 2016.
An investigation into the case began when Assistant District Attorney Jessica Brewster, who oversees the Assets and Forfeitures Division, was contacted by a defense attorney in November of 2016 to ask about the $6300 that was seized by Causeway Police six months earlier. Brewster stated that she was never notified about the seizure although state law requires law enforcement to notify the District Attorney’s Office within 10 days of the seizure.
Investigators say Brewster attempted several times to contact Jones but never received a response. That is when she contacted the Causeway Police Department and the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office to investigate.
It was later discovered that Jones was in possession of cocaine that was reported missing as well as two guns that were seized. Investigators say Jones was wearing his police uniform when he sold the seized guns to a Washington Parish convenience store owner.
Jones was later fired from the Causeway Police Department.
“We are pleased with the outcome of the trial and conviction of Billy Jones,” Causeway Police Chief Nick A. Congemi said. “Our officers displayed great professionalism in bringing one of their own to justice.”
Jones’ sentencing is set for June 13. He faces up to five years in prison for the malfeasance in office charge and up to 10 years for the firearm theft charge. Each count of firearms theft carries a mandatory two year sentence.
