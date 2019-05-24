FOX 8 Overtime Podcast #18: Saints OTA - Week 1

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints wrapped up their first week of organized team activities in front of the watchful eye of media members, including FOX 8′s Sean Fazende.
Fazende on Jared Cook’s immediate impact:
“That says to me that the Saints know they had a void for the last four or five years and they know Jared Cook can be the one that fills it. His skillset is as athletic at that position since Jimmy Graham.”
Fazende on the team moving on from two straight year’s of playoff heartbreak:
“Sean Payton just kind of shrugged it off and said how that’s way easier than you realize, we’re going to get over it, we’re going to move on, we’re on to the next thing.”
