A Hot And Dry Holiday Weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Hot and humid conditions will continue through the holiday weekend and into next week. Expect lots of sunshine with highs in the low to mid 90s each afternoon. The heat index may touch 100 from time to time, but it shouldn’t be too extreme. No rain is expected until the middle of next week.
As high pressure shifts south and east of the area, summer-style pop up storms will develop starting Wednesday. Temperatures will still be very warm, hitting around 90 each afternoon.
