La. Dept. of Veterans encourages locals to participate in National Moment of Remembrance on Memorial Day

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs is encouraging locals to participate in the National Moment of Remembrance Memorial Day at 3 p.m. Monday (May 27).
Alex Juan, the department’s communications director, said it’s important to honor Memorial Day as more than just a fun day off to kick off summer.
“This is a time for us to come together as Americans in order to reflect on the cost of freedom and to remember then men and women who gave their lives in order to provide it,” Juan said.
The National Moment of Remembrance was declared by President Clinton in the December of 2000.
“No matter where you are, stop what you’re doing for an entire minute and think about how lucky we are to live in a nation so great that service men and women have given their lives to defend her,” Juan said.
On Memorial Day, Louisiana residents are also encouraged to keep flags lowered at half-staff until noon and place flags or flowers on the graves of fallen services members.
“The nation that forgets its defenders will itself be forgotten,” Juan said. “We cannot and will not allow that to happen. So, we will remember their sacrifices, say their names, and continue to care of their families.”
