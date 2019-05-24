Livingston Parish deputies escorting Special Olympics torch run injured in crash

WALKER, La. (WAFB) - Two Livingston Parish deputies were involved in a crash Friday May 24, while escorting the Special Olympics Torch Run in Walker.
According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, the crash took place on Florida Boulevard near Melanie Street. The deputies were transported to a local hospital for treatment of moderate injuries.
Sheriff Jason Ard said he went to visit the injured officers and said, “I want to thank our citizens for caring about these deputies. I am thankful that we are seeing only bumps & bruises at this point & nothing more serious. We will continue to take your prayers & your well wishes as we all work to recover from this incident. As we are able, we will keep you updated. Thank you for your patience as we focus on the health of our deputies.”
The deputies were not identified in the Facebook post.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.