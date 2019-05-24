LSU softball falls to Minnesota in Game 1 of Super Regional

In the top of the third inning, Aliyah Andrews was hit by a pitch. She then stole her 47th base this season and 100th of her career. With two outs and Andrews still on second, Shemiah Sanchez struck out swinging but the ball got past the catcher, so she sprinted to first and Andrews was safe at third. The catcher was able to gather the ball and fired it to first but it was low and got past the first baseman, ending up in right field. The throwing error allowed Andrews to make it home and give LSU the 1-0 lead.