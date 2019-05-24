LSU softball falls to Minnesota in Game 1 of Super Regional

MINNEAPOLIS (WAFB) - LSU could not hold on to a two run lead, as Minnesota had a huge fourth inning that propelled the Gophers to a win in the first game of the Minneapolis Super Regional.
The Tigers (43-18) fell 5-3 to the Gophers (45-12).
Shelbi Sunseri started in the circle for LSU. She allowed five runs on seven hits in 3.2 innings of work. She had one strikeout and five walks. The fourth inning was disastrous for Sunseri, as she gave up four runs and the lead.
Maribeth Gorsuch relieved her in the fourth inning. In the fifth, she struggled with illegal pitches. She gave up no hits in 2.1 innings. She struck out one and walked two.
In the top of the third inning, Aliyah Andrews was hit by a pitch. She then stole her 47th base this season and 100th of her career. With two outs and Andrews still on second, Shemiah Sanchez struck out swinging but the ball got past the catcher, so she sprinted to first and Andrews was safe at third. The catcher was able to gather the ball and fired it to first but it was low and got past the first baseman, ending up in right field. The throwing error allowed Andrews to make it home and give LSU the 1-0 lead.
In the bottom of the inning, a Minnesota batter blasted a shot over the center field wall to tie it at 1-1.
In the top of the fourth, Amber Serrett hit her eighth home run of the season. The solo home run over the scoreboard made it 2-1. Later, Elyse Thornhill hit a double down the right field line and made it home a couple of batters later on a single to center field by Amanda Sanchez to put the Tigers up 3-1.
In the bottom of the inning, Minnesota scored on a double to right center to make it 3-2. The batter advanced to third on a throwing error by Serrett. After a walk, the Gophers singled to left field to score another run and tie it at 3-3. Later, with the bases loaded, a single to right field plated two more runs to put Minnesota up 5-3.
The teams will face off again Saturday at 5 p.m.
