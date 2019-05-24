Motorcyclist killed in Pearl River crash

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Louisiana State Police says a man was killed after a motorcycle crash near Pearl River Thursday afternoon.
The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. on Military Road near Forest Ridge Drive.
According to investigators, 70-year-old Daniel James Wehr of Slidell was riding a 2019 Slingshot motorcycle northbound on Military Rd. when for unknown reasons ran off of the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.
Wehr suffered serious injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office.
It is not believed Wehr was impaired at the time of the crash but a toxicology test is pending through the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office.
The crash remains under investigation.
