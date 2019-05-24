NOPD: 3 Teens arrested in Gert Town carjacking

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Three teens were arrested in connection with an armed carjacking in Gert Town Thursday afternoon (May 24), according to New Orleans police.
A 47-year-old man told police he was waiting at a stop sign near the intersection of Short and Edinburgh streets around 4:30 p.m. Thursday when a white SUV pulled up next to him, a preliminary NOPD report states. The man said two people got out of the vehicle, pointed a gun at him and demanded he give them his car.
The victim’s car was tracked to another location, police said, where officers arrested 18-year-old Cornell Sparkman, 17-year-old Deniro Alexander and an unnamed 16-year-old boy.
As of Friday morning, bond and attorney information was not available for any of the teens.
