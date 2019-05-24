Opening of Morganza Spillway will likely force abrupt end to crawfish season

Dees plans to stay on top of raising the traps so he can continue crawfishing despite the Morganza opening and flooding the spillway. A final decision will be made May 28 on whether or not the spillway will be opened. If it it opened, the process will start in early June with the opening of only one or two bays to make sure the water is increased by a foot per day so wildlife in the area has enough opportunity to make it to higher ground.