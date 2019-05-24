State trooper struck by suspected drunk driver in construction zone

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman has been arrested after injuring a Louisiana State Police Trooper in a late night crash on I-10. Police suspect the woman was driving while intoxicated.
According to police, the crash happened just before 11:45 p.m. on I-10 westbound near Seigen Lane. A Trooper was working in a traffic construction zone when Volha Tryshyna, 31, struck the back of his unit.
The trooper sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital. Police say he's expected to make a full recovery.
Tryshyna was wearing a seatbelt and was uninjured, but investigators believe she was impaired at the time of the crash.
Tryshyna was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for DWI, vehicular negligent injuring, and careless operation.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.