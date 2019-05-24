Two students accused of raping woman on campus make court appearance

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Two Dillard University students who are accused of raping a, 18-year-old woman on campus last month made a court appearance Friday.
The attorney for the two Dillard University students says his clients are disappointed with the case against them.
Jovan Lambey and Jonathan Givens were seen leaving Orleans Criminal Court after their status hearing.
Lambey and Givens were arrested in April and booked with simple rape. According to an arrest warrant, the victim, an 18-year-old woman, says Givens sexually assaulted her while they were alone in her dorm room. She says after Givens stopped, he watched as Lambey raped her. The woman says she repeatedly told the men to stop but says they both refused.
Their defense attorney, Marion Floyd, says the District Attorney’s Office has a certain amount of time to review the case to decide if they decide if they will accept or refuse the charges and his clients are waiting to see what those results will be.
He wouldn’t say what plea they plan to enter because they haven’t been officially charged yet.
“Neither has graduated, both are juniors in the fall. This puts a huge, wrinkle in their plan,” says Floyd. “But they are strong men and I’m confident that they will endure this test.”
Both Lambey and Givens are out on a $20,000 bond.
