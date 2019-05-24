Westwego PD: Victim shoots suspect and himself during struggle

WESTWEGO, La. (WVUE) - Westwego Police found two men shot Thursday night after what they say was struggle between a woman’s date and her ex-boyfriend.
According police, officers were called to the 400 block of Vine Drive for a shooting. When they arrived, they found a 23-year-old man suffering from two gunshot wounds and the suspect, 23-year-old Tristan Joseph Sarah Jr., still on scene and also suffering from a gunshot wound.
Through the investigation, police learned that the victim went on a date earlier in the evening and was returning to his date’s home to drop her off. The two stayed in the vehicle and continued to talk when the driver’s door was suddenly pulled open and the victim was struck in the back of the head.
The victim and Sarah continued to fight inside the vehicle until the victim was able to reach between the driver’s seat and the center console and grab a gun. During the struggle, the victim managed to fire the gun but struck himself once in the arm and once in the leg. The victim fired again and struck Sarah in the leg.
Sarah was later identified by the victim’s date as her ex-boyfriend and the father of her child.
The victim and Sarah were both transported to a local hospital where they were treated for their injuries. None of their injuries are considered to be life-threatening.
Upon his release from the hospital, Sarah will be booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Facility for one count of aggravated burglary/battery committed.
