Worker killed while repairing Atchafalaya Basin; victim ID released

RAMAH, La. (WAFB) - A man was killed while working to repair the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge on Wednesday, May 22.
Officials with DOTD say the contractor was killed when a vehicle allegedly collided with equipment that hit the worker. Louisiana State Police confirms they responded to the wreck just before 5 a.m. on I-10 W near the Whiskey Bay exit in Iberville Parish.
Andres Torres, 48, of Land O’ Lakes, Florida, was killed.
“I would like to express the sympathies from the entire department to the family of the victim, his coworkers, and the company for which he worked,” said DOTD Secretary Dr. Shawn Wilson. “This is a somber reminder that safety on the roadway is of the utmost importance and that drivers must be extra diligent when in or approaching work zones.”
LSP says their initial investigation shows Torres was attaching an arrow board traffic control sign to the back of a company pickup in the westbound lanes of I-10 when the incident happened. The left lane had been closed overnight for construction, and crews were in the process of reopening the lane. While crews were working, Ronald Brown, 32, of Sunset, was heading west on I-10 in a 2015 Kia Forte when for reasons still under investigation, the Kia hit the back of the arrow board sign and Torres.
Officials say Torres was seriously injured and taken to a Baton Rouge hospital, where he later died. Brown was properly restrained and sustained minor injuries. LSP says impairment is not suspected on Brown’s part, but a toxicology sample was taken from him for analysis nonetheless.
The wreck remains under investigation. Charges are pending.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.