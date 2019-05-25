Elderly woman rescued from Gretna house fire

GRETNA, La. (WVUE) - An elderly woman was rescued early Saturday morning after a fire at her Gretna home.
According to the Gretna Police Department, officers with the assistance of Emergency Medical Services and the David Corckett Fire Department responded to a call of a house fire in the 1200 block of Chilo Street. When first responders arrived at the scene, they found the front of the home engulfed in flames.
Officers learned that a 71-year-old woman was trapped in the backyard of the home behind a locked gate. Officers were able to create an exit point for her and escort her to safety just before live wires and debris began falling from the home.
Firefighters have deemed the home a complete loss.
No injuries were reported in the fire.
The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.