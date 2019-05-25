Nicondra: Sunny and hot through Memorial Day

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - High pressure sits overhead keeping temperatures around the 90 degree mark and clear blue sky for most of the region. No big changes expected through the start of the week. Southerly winds around the back side of the high will continue to increase moisture making it very humid and increasing heat indices. Thursday an upper low will move through the upper mid-west interacting with the increased moisture and weakening the high enough to allow for some afternoon heating storms, but coverage will still be minimal.