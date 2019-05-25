Parishes preparing for flooding with possible Morganza spillway opening

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Curtis Marcello says just a few days ago, water was covering this road that’s near both his home and business.
“As you see it’s not too bad. We still have traffic going. We have water off the road now,” said Marcello.
That’s only because with the Mississippi River staying above flood stage for months, Terrebonne Parish leaders have continued to keep an eye on area waterways and basis that are creeping higher, placing pumps and building up bump levees on low-lying roadways.
“We've had that before it’s been a long time but we understand it’s going to get higher it’s going to be worse,” said Marcello.
Not only that, but the parish has more than 12 pumps working around the parish 24 hours a day. More than 360 million gallons of water per day are getting pumped through a set of portable pumps alone. The director of homeland security for Terrebonne Parish, Earl Eues says this has been the routine for about two weeks now.
“If we weren't in high water conditions it would go into Bayou Black into the Atchafalaya River but with the water so high and the gate closed that water goes into bayou black and we have to pump that out,” said Eues.
Eues says the parish declared a state of emergency in February knowing there would be issues with spring flooding. Now that they’re seeing evidence of that rising along the banks of Bayou Black, Eues says they’re preparing for even more water their way with the potential opening of the Morganza Spillway.
“Hopefully we can stay within our constant levels. Now the only concern is if we have excessive rain fall we will have issues in Western Terrebonne,” said Eues.
Terrebonne Parish isn’t the only agency keeping a sharp eye on the skies. Army Corps of Engineers spokesperson Ricky Boyett says opening the Morganza Spillway all depends on rain.
“The challenge we’re having is the forecast rain could lead to elevations that could overtop the structure, the Morganza control structure. But that rain hasn’t completely fallen yet so we don’t know what will fall,” said Boyett.
Boyette says with an estimated June 2 opening date, they’re asking all those who could be impacted by the Morganza Spillway opening to start preparing.
“It can range from trying to get black bears out of the wells, oil wells have to be capped, there is a lot of livestock in the floodway itself, we want to give as much time so they can make those decisions and actions needed before water starts moving through,” said Boyett.
Eues says before today they were more nervous for the opening of the Morganza Spillway. That’s because earlier this afternoon, the governor announced they were going to place a barrier wall in St. Martin Parish for flood protection. Eues says that will greatly help them in Terrebonne.
