Sheriff’s office investigating homicide in Metairie

By Jade Myers | May 25, 2019 at 6:09 AM CDT - Updated May 25 at 6:19 AM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Metairie.

JPSO says the incident occurred in the 4520 block of the S. I-10 Service Road on Saturday morning (May 25) around 4:08 a.m.

According to authorities, they were responding to a call about a shooting when they found one man suffering from a gun shot wound, he died at the scene.

If anyone has any information about this shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

