Sheriff’s office investigating homicide in Metairie

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Metairie.
JPSO says the incident occurred in the 4520 block of the S. I-10 Service Road on Saturday morning (May 25) around 4:08 a.m.
According to authorities, they were responding to a call about a shooting when they found one man suffering from a gun shot wound, he died at the scene.
If anyone has any information about this shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
