Tulane falls in American tourney to Cincinnati, 8-4

After Tulane (32-25) opened the scoring with a run in the second inning, Cincinnati (28-29) tied the game in the bottom half of the inning, going on to score three in the third and three more in the fourth to jut out to a 7-1 advantage. Still, the Green Wave were able to cut the lead to just three after plating three runs of their own in the fifth, but from there it would be tough as Cincinnati got one more run and Tulane wound up stranding 13 runners on base over the course of the night.