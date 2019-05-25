Tulane falls in American tourney to Cincinnati, 8-4

In the winners’ bracket game between the Tulane baseball team and the Cincinnati Bearcats, the Green Wave would be the first to strike, but seven runs over the course of three innings would be too much to overcome in an 8-4 defeat Thursday night in Clearwater.
After Tulane (32-25) opened the scoring with a run in the second inning, Cincinnati (28-29) tied the game in the bottom half of the inning, going on to score three in the third and three more in the fourth to jut out to a 7-1 advantage. Still, the Green Wave were able to cut the lead to just three after plating three runs of their own in the fifth, but from there it would be tough as Cincinnati got one more run and Tulane wound up stranding 13 runners on base over the course of the night.
Trevor Jensen went 2-for-3 at the plate with a run scored, as Tulane produced seven hits against the Bearcats. David Bedgood and Luke Glancy each had a hit and drove in a run for the Green Wave.
Starter Keagan Gillies (2-5) suffered the loss as he allowed seven runs on six hits in 3.2 innings, striking out two and walking two. Robert Price allowed an unearned run on three hits with a walk in 3.1 innings, as Justin Campbell had a strikeout in his one inning of work and 31st appearance of the season.
Wyatt Stapp had three hits and drove in two for the Bearcats offensively, followed by AJ Bumpass who had two hits and an RBI. Nathan Moore (3-0) earned the win for Cincinnati as he pitched 2.2 innings in relief of starter Clayton Colvin and gave up one hit with two walks and two strikeouts.
After both sides got through the first inning, Tulane opened the second with a walk to Jonathon Artigues. After two fly ball outs, Artigues stole second and Glancy poked one through the right side to give the Green Wave the early 1-0 lead.
However, in the bottom half of the frame a leadoff double to left put a Cincinnati runner on base and after a pair of outs that allowed the runner to move to third, a single down the line in left tied the game at 1-1.
In the third, the Bearcats plated a trio of runs on two hits to break the tie and go up 4-1, getting three more in the fourth from a two-RBI double that ended Gillies’ day and a RBI single off of Price after that to push the lead to 7-1.
Sal Gozzo singled to right to open the Tulane fifth, with walks to Jensen and Kody Hoese loading the bases and prompting a Cincinnati pitching change. After an out at first, a fielding error allowed Gozzo to score and keep the bases loaded, as Artigues was hit by a pitch and Bedgood drove one in on a sacrifice fly to cut the deficit to 7-4.
Cincinnati plated its insurance run in the seventh to push the lead to 8-4 for the final score of the night for either side.
Tulane will now turnaround and take on the UCF Knights in a rematch Friday night at Spectrum field in an elimination game, with first pitch set for 7 p.m.
