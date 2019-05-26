Coast Guard: Oil spill reported near Galliano

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - More than 2,000 gallons of crude oil leaked into a marshy area near the Bowley Cap Facility after a mechanical failure Sunday (May 26), according to the United States Coast Guard.
As of Sunday evening, the source of the leak had been secured, but clean-up was still underway. The Coast Guard said a containment boom lined with a sorbent boom is being used to contain the spill and crews are using three drum skimmers to remove the oil from the marsh.
Clean-up crews will work until sunset Sunday and then resume their work Monday morning, the Coast Guard said.
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, the Louisiana Oil Spill Coordinator’s Office and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are assisting the Coast Guard’s Houma Marine Safety Unit in their response.
