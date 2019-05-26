Coast Guard: Oil spill reported near Galliano

A pollution response team from Guard Marine Safety Unit Houma lowers a drum skimmer in response to a crude oil discharge from the Bowley Cap Facility in Lake Bully Bonds near Galliano, Louisiana, May 26, 2019. Approximately 2,100 gallons of crude oil went into a marshy area near the Bowley Cap Facility due to a mechanical failure at the facility. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Marine Safety Unit Houma)
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - More than 2,000 gallons of crude oil leaked into a marshy area near the Bowley Cap Facility after a mechanical failure Sunday (May 26), according to the United States Coast Guard.

As of Sunday evening, the source of the leak had been secured, but clean-up was still underway. The Coast Guard said a containment boom lined with a sorbent boom is being used to contain the spill and crews are using three drum skimmers to remove the oil from the marsh.

Clean-up crews will work until sunset Sunday and then resume their work Monday morning, the Coast Guard said.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, the Louisiana Oil Spill Coordinator’s Office and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are assisting the Coast Guard’s Houma Marine Safety Unit in their response.

